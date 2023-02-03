The Yorkshire Choice Awards aim to recognise and raise the awareness of local people and independent businesses that are inspirational in their own way or in the markets they serve.

Brodstock Music Festival is shortlisted in the Community Arts Award category.

Al’s Emporium, Danny Thompson Photography, Loafers Vinyl and Coffee, Made For….., Mrs Sinclair's Vintage, Plus Health Company, Pride and Provenance and White Rose Coffee Roasters are all shortlisted in the Independent Business of the Year category

Melanie and James Thompson at Pride and Provenance Markets, The Piece Mill, Halifax

Ben Moorhouse, Adam Dengel, David Naylor, Emon Choudhury and Graham Wheatcroft are shortlisted in the Inspirational Individual of the Year, while Ben Moorhouse is also shortlisted in the Local Fundraiser of the Year category.

Jodie Smith is shortlisted in the Volunteer of the Year category.

In the New Starter Business of the Year category, Albion Street Studios and The Bakery are shortlisted.

Jen Redfern, Melanie Thompson and Tabby Kerwin are shortlisted in the Business Woman of the Year category, while Mark Richardson is shortlisted for the Business Man of the Year.

Ben Moorhouse

Plus Health Company and Pride and Provenance are both shortlisted for the Customer Service Award.

Potting Shed Yorkshire Limited are shortlisted for the Charitable Business of the Year award, while Neil Davidson and Robert Hawkins are shortlisted for the Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution.

This year’s awards take place on Friday, June 9 in Leeds.

To see the full list of nominees and to vote, click here.

Brodstock festival Hipperholme

Neil Davidson