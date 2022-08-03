Here is when and where Halifax's Gin Lane will reopen

Gin Lane is opening at Somerset House on Rawson Street - formerly Alibi - on Friday at 7.30pm.

Owner Gavin Morton said he is excited about the new location: “It’s fantastic, it’s a beautiful premises with lots of potential.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all our loyal and regular customers and some new ones.”

Gavin Morton and his team at Gin Lane's new home

They have brought all their staff from their former premises at The Piece Hall but are looking to hire more as they look to extend what the bar offers.

“Staffing is key,” said Gavin. “It’s easy to run a business if you have the right team.”

He said the move has been quick but they were keen to reopen as soon as possible.

He added Gin Lane will “grow into” its new home, with plans including Christmas party options and a greater choice of food.

Somerset House in Halifax town centre

Somerset House is an iconic building which has had many previous incarnations, including a bank and a wedding venue.

Originally known as Royds’ House, it was built in 1766 for wool merchant John Royds and designed by John Carr, who was also responsible for Harewood House in Leeds.

Landlord for Somerset House, Teakwood Investments, said they are "very excited" to have Gin Lane at Somerset House.

Mark Rudolph of Teakwood said: “We are delighted to welcome Gavin and his colleagues to Somerset House.

"Gavin and the Gin Lane concept have proved themselves to be highly successful in Halifax and we believe that success will continue at Somerset House.