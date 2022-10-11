News you can trust since 1853
Here is where a new supermarket will open in Halifax town centre

A new European supermarket is to open in Halifax town centre.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

According to a banner placed outside, the store will be where jewellers H Samuel used to be in Crown Street.

H Samuel shut last month after several decades in the town centre.

A spokesperson said the jewellery chain was sorry to be leaving Halifax.

The new store will open on Crown Street

Meantime, Tesco Express on Market Street is also to shut. Tesco is thought to be hoping to open a new store on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.

