Here is where a new supermarket will open in Halifax town centre
A new European supermarket is to open in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
According to a banner placed outside, the store will be where jewellers H Samuel used to be in Crown Street.
H Samuel shut last month after several decades in the town centre.
A spokesperson said the jewellery chain was sorry to be leaving Halifax.
Meantime, Tesco Express on Market Street is also to shut. Tesco is thought to be hoping to open a new store on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.