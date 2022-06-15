Here is where people think the new Halifax town centre Tesco will be

As we reported earlier today, the supermarket plans to shut its Tesco Express on Market Street.

But a spokesperson for Tesco said it is working on plans for a new store nearby.

Eagle-eyed Courier readers have spotted a public notice for a licensing application made by Tesco has been posted up at another town centre building - what used to be Poundworld on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.

Tesco on Market Street in Halifax town centre

The application gives the address of the premises as Tesco Express, 28 to 30 Southgate, Halifax.

Tesco told us this morning: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Halifax Market Street Express store later this year.

"We serve a fantastic community in Halifax and remain committed to the town with our Aachen Road Superstore, School Lane Express store and we are working on plans for a new Express store nearby.

“Our priority over the coming months is to support our colleagues that are affected. Wherever possible we will offer them alternative jobs within Tesco.”

The application posted on the building on Southgate

People have been expressing their shock and sadness at the news on the Courier Facebook page.