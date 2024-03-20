Here's 11 new pictures from quirky Calderdale pub and venue The Polished Knob which has reopened under new ownership

Todmorden pub and venue The Polished Knob has reopened under new ownerTodmorden pub and venue The Polished Knob has reopened under new owner
A popular Calderdale venue famous for its live music and unique decor has reopened after it closed down.
By James Carney
Published 20th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

The Polished Knob in Todmorden is open again under new ownership having closed in January.

The Burnley Road pub is looking to pick up where it left off hosting cracking bands and pulling bubbling pints.

Here’s 11 pictures of how things are looking for the future.

A Monday afternoon at the reopened venue

1. The Polished Knob

A Monday afternoon at the reopened venue

New landlord Ryan Orton

2. The Polished Knob

New landlord Ryan Orton

The new ownership is keen to keep the same identity as the pub has always had.

3. The Polished Knob

The new ownership is keen to keep the same identity as the pub has always had.

It had only been closed a few weeks but punters missed a key part of Todmorden's pub scene.

4. The Polished Knob

It had only been closed a few weeks but punters missed a key part of Todmorden's pub scene.

Related topics:CalderdaleTodmorden