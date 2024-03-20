Here's 11 new pictures from quirky Calderdale pub and venue The Polished Knob which has reopened under new ownership

The Polished Knob in Todmorden is open again under new ownership having closed in January.
The Burnley Road pub is looking to pick up where it left off hosting cracking bands and pulling bubbling pints.
Here’s 11 pictures of how things are looking for the future.
1. The Polished Knob
A Monday afternoon at the reopened venue Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. The Polished Knob
New landlord Ryan Orton Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. The Polished Knob
The new ownership is keen to keep the same identity as the pub has always had. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. The Polished Knob
It had only been closed a few weeks but punters missed a key part of Todmorden's pub scene. Photo: Bruce Rollinson