Here's why Halifax's Aldi is shutting next week

Halifax’s Aldi is shutting for a refurbishment.

By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:00 pm

The store at Crossley Retail Park, off Pellon Lane, will be closed for three days.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will close the Halifax store on Sunday (September 18) at 4pm to carry out refurbishment works.

“When we reopen on Thursday, September 22, the store will be in our new layout which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges.”

Aldi is shutting its Halifax store for a refurbishment

Aldi announced last year it wants to open new stores in Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, North Halifax, South Halifax and Queensbury.

