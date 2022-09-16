Here's why Halifax's Aldi is shutting next week

The store at Crossley Retail Park, off Pellon Lane, will be closed for three days.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will close the Halifax store on Sunday (September 18) at 4pm to carry out refurbishment works.

“When we reopen on Thursday, September 22, the store will be in our new layout which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges.”

Aldi is shutting its Halifax store for a refurbishment

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...