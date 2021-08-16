Hipperholme development could create more than 200 jobs and contribute £10.7m to the area every year

Hipperholme's proposed Crosslee Park development (artist's impression shown) could provide £10.7m of economic value each year

Hipperholme’s proposed Crosslee Park 27-acre, a sustainable mixed-use development was the subject of a report carried out by economic development consultancy Hatch Regeneris on behalf of developer Crosslee Properties.

The report estimates 208 full time equivalent jobs being created at Crosslee Park, which has a construction cost of around £60m.

These jobs will comprise 100 within 10 proposed industrial units which will range from 2,500 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft; 30 jobs created by a food store; 60 jobs in a care home; and 18 in a McCarthy & Stone retirement village, which includes 24 bungalows.

Hatch’s report states that, when combined, these jobs will provide an estimated gross value added (GVA) of £10.7m each year for the local area, with GVA being an accepted measure of economic value generated by a development.

In addition, it is expected that over the course of Crosslee Park’s anticipated four-year build programme around 140 full time equivalent construction roles will be created.

Subject to outline planning consent being secured, Crosslee Park, which is on the site of the former Crosslee tumble dryer factory on Brighouse Road, will also provide 106 private one- to five-bedroom houses including affordable homes. Hatch estimates these homes could generate a gross annual increase of £3.3m in household expenditure.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Crosslee Properties director David Ross, who is also Crosslee’s chairman, said: “Our objective from the outset has been to provide Hipperholme and its surrounding areas with a viable, sustainable, employment and value creating asset that will revitalise our former manufacturing site.

“The team at Hatch have been meticulous in producing this report and it gives a clear indication of the economic value we intend to deliver with Crosslee Park.”

The report also estimates that additional socio-economic benefits will be provided. These include improved health and wellbeing for older residents through both the provision of specialist housing and a neighbourhood which promotes social interaction and exercise.

Hatch also anticipates reduced health care costs due to specially adapted housing being provided which can reduce the number of hospital visits.

Mr Ross added; “We are proposing to build a multi-generational residential development for local families with the added benefits on an onsite food store and industrial trade park which will provide employment opportunities.

“We are also committed to Crosslee Park being a sustainable as possible both in terms of the way it is designed and constructed and the green, open spaces it will provide for residents, workers and visitors.”

Crosslee Park will feature four-and-a-half acres of mature woodlands and public open space, as well as a tree and grass-lined pedestrian and cycle ‘green corridor’ route running through the development. The green corridor will provide a primary pedestrian and cycle link between Brighouse Road and St Giles Road.

Crosslee Park will also include pedestrian and cycle links with the recently approved Taylor Wimpey development of 91 new homes to the north of the site.