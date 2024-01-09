Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A petition to save Hipperholme Post Office was launched last week along with a call for answers after the branch’s sudden closure.

Despite repeated requests, no reopening date had been given – but now the Post Office has issued an update on its website which indicates there could be good news on the way.

In a letter to customers published online yesterday (January 8), network provision lead Tajinder Khehra says the firm is working to restore Post Office services in Hipperholme.

It also apologies for the late notification of the branch’s closure, which took place on Friday, October 27.

The business, on Leeds Road, closed suddenly “for operational reasons”, says the Post Office.

Not further explanation has been given.

Ward councillor for Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Coun George Robinson, has been calling for Post Office bosses to give answers about what is happening with the branch.

He has also launched a petition calling for Hipperholme Post Office to be saved, and more than 800 people have signed so far.

He said: “Over 800 names being added to the petition in less than 72 hours demonstrates the strength of feeling about its importance to residents, shoppers and businesses here and I hope Post Office bosses listen to those concerns and take action.”

In a letter to the Post Office, he wrote: “While there may be other branches nearby, for many the Post Office in Hipperholme is of huge importance.”