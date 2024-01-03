A Post Office in a Calderdale village which closed suddenly is showing no sign of reopening.

The Courier contacted the Post Office to ask what was happening with the Hipperholme branch

Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road, shut without warning in November.

The Courier was in touch with the Post Office’s press office back then to ask why the branch had been closed and when it might open again.

A spokesperson said it had closed for “operational reasons” and no reopening date was given.

The Courier has today asked again about why Hipperholme’s Post Office is still shut.

A spokesperson said: “Hipperholme Post Office closed for operational reasons on November 2. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

"Alternative branches in the area include Smith House, Bailiff Bridge, Northowram and Southowram.”

On the Post Office’s website, the Hipperholme branch is listed as closed every day.