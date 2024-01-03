Hipperholme Post Office: Calderdale village Post Office which closed without warning showing no signs of reopening
Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road, shut without warning in November.
The Courier was in touch with the Post Office’s press office back then to ask why the branch had been closed and when it might open again.
A spokesperson said it had closed for “operational reasons” and no reopening date was given.
The Courier has today asked again about why Hipperholme’s Post Office is still shut.
A spokesperson said: “Hipperholme Post Office closed for operational reasons on November 2. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.
"Alternative branches in the area include Smith House, Bailiff Bridge, Northowram and Southowram.”
On the Post Office’s website, the Hipperholme branch is listed as closed every day.
The branch is not included in the Post Offices currently available for people to run on the Post Office website.