A Calderdale village will not be seeing the return of a Post Office where it used to be, despite a hard-fought campaign and a job advert for a new sub-postmaster.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward councillor George Robinson has revealed the Post Office has told him it no longer plans to reopen in the Leeds Road premises in Hipperholme.

As reported by the Courier, the village Post Office shut suddenly in October, leaving residents and businesses surprised and saddened.

The only reason that has been ever given for the closure by Post Office is “operational reasons”.

Hipperholme Post Office

Coun Robinson launched a petition calling for the facility to be reinstated and, after six months, a recruitment advert went out for a new sub-postmaster for the village.

But now Coun Robinson says the Post Office has decided not to reopen – not in the Leeds Road premises anyway.

"The Post Office will not be reopening in its current shop on Hipperholme high street,” he said.

"Obviously that is very, very upsetting and not a good thing at all.”

He said he has met with the landlord of the premises, the Post Office, a prospective sub-postmaster and a representative from Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker’s office.

He said the Post Office has projected the income for the Hipperholme branch as between £20,000 and £25,000.

That is before any overheads, such as rent or bills, said Coun Robinson.

"It’s just not viable based on those numbers,” he explained.

"Even if someone did put themselves forward to run a Post Office in that current shop, they’d be out of business in about a week.

“It’s a real shame.”

Instead, Coun Robinson said there is now work ongoing to see if a Post Office counter can be opened in another existing business in Hipperholme.

"I think that’s actually a really positive opportunity for a business on the high street because it’s going to bring in footfall to their business and it’s going to bring in new customers.”

He added: “I will not stop until we get a Post Office reopened in Hipperholme.