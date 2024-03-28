Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road in Hipperholme, closed suddenly in October, leaving residents and businesses surprised and saddened.

The branch was shut “for operational reasons”, said the Post Office, and no further explanation has since been given.

There was a ray of hope in January when, in a letter to customers published on the Post Office’s website, the firm’s network provision lead Tajinder Khehra said the company was working to restore Post Office services in the village.

Councillor George Robinson says little progress has been made to reopen Hipperholme Post Office

He also apologised for the late notification of the branch’s closure.

But ward councillor George Robinson – who has launched a petition calling for the Post Office branch to reopen – has been communicating with Post Office and says there has been “very little progress” since the update at the beginning of the year.

“I am pleased that the Post Office are engaging but it is clear that very little progress has been made,” he said.

"The aim is solely to reopen Hipperholme Post Office.

"The results of the petition clearly show that this is a well-used local resource.

"A local Post Office is vital in Hipperholme. We have an older demographic and travelling to Post Offices located further afield is challenging.

"The petition responses also show that the Post Office is an important resource for local businesses, thereby improving out local economy and high street.

"There is also a more general point. Communities continue to see reduced local services.

“Whether is be less Post Offices, banks – even public toilets. And this is despite proposed housing growth.

"At what point do we acknowledge that services and our local offering must actually improve?

“I’d say we are at that moment now.”

Hundreds of people have signed Councillor Robinson’s petition calling for Hipperholme Post Office to reopen.

To add your signature, visit https://www.sortedbygeorge.co.uk/postoffice/