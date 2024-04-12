Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road in Hipperholme, shut in October, leaving residents and businesses surprised and saddened.

The only reason that has been ever given for the closure by Post Office is “operational reasons”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, six months late,r Post Office is looking to recruit a new sub-postmaster for the village.

Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road in Hipperholme

The branch is being listed as available on the firm’s website, with a message saying “Post Office Ltd is looking for a successful retailer to either purchase the current business or incorporate a Post Office Local into their existing or proposed business.”

The deadline for applicants is October 9 but there is a disclaimer that the advert may close early if sufficient interest if registered.

Ward councillor for the area George Robinson launched a petition to save the branch and has been speaking to Post Office, urging them to reopen it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to him, Post Office have said: “I have received notification from our contracts team that the issues that had held up our ability to move forward with getting Hipperholme Post Office reopened have now been resolved.

"This means we can now move to advertise the opportunity.

"Thanks for your understanding in this difficult situation and hopefully we can get Hipperholme reopened as quickly as possible.”