Hipperholme Post Office: Job ad goes out for new sub-postmaster for Calderdale village Post Office which mysteriously suddenly shut
Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road in Hipperholme, shut in October, leaving residents and businesses surprised and saddened.
The only reason that has been ever given for the closure by Post Office is “operational reasons”.
Now, six months late,r Post Office is looking to recruit a new sub-postmaster for the village.
The branch is being listed as available on the firm’s website, with a message saying “Post Office Ltd is looking for a successful retailer to either purchase the current business or incorporate a Post Office Local into their existing or proposed business.”
The deadline for applicants is October 9 but there is a disclaimer that the advert may close early if sufficient interest if registered.
Ward councillor for the area George Robinson launched a petition to save the branch and has been speaking to Post Office, urging them to reopen it.
In a letter to him, Post Office have said: “I have received notification from our contracts team that the issues that had held up our ability to move forward with getting Hipperholme Post Office reopened have now been resolved.
"This means we can now move to advertise the opportunity.
"Thanks for your understanding in this difficult situation and hopefully we can get Hipperholme reopened as quickly as possible.”
