Hipperholme Post Office: Petition launched and answers demanded over Calderdale village Post Office which shut without warning
Hipperholme Post Office closed in November without any warning.
When asked why and if it will reopen, the Post Office’s head office have said it was shut “for operational reasons”.
No reopening date has been given.
Now ward councillor for Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Coun George Robinson, is calling for Post Office bosses to give answers.
He has written to the Post Office outlining the Hipperholme’s branch’s importance for the community, urging them to take steps to reopen the branch, and encouraging them to outline what is actually happening now and what will happen next.
He is also launched a petition calling for Hipperholme Post Office to be protected, and is asking residents and businesses to show their support.
In his letter to the Post Office’s group chief retail officer, Coun Robinson says: “While there may be other branches nearby, for many the Post Office in Hipperholme is of huge importance.
"For small firms here who want to bank or use Royal Mail services, for local residents who can only access what is where they live, and for nearby shops who benefit from shoppers who make Hipperholme their destination to use the services at a very accessible branch on a key route through Calderdale with free parking on the doorstep.
“I fully understand and accept that our much valued local branches are owned and run by individuals and are businesses in their own right.
"Indeed, for many years prior to the closure and a change of ownership, the Post Office was run by a respected member of our community, which makes the closure even harder for everyone.
“I am sure you appreciate the public interest in making every effort to return Post Office services to Hipperholme as soon as possible.
"It is of utmost importance to the community and my constituents, and I would be grateful for an update as to your efforts and any more we as a community can do to support you in those endeavours.”
Anyone who would like to sign the petition can go to www.sortedbygeorge.co.uk/postoffice