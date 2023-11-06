Hipperholme Post Office: Post Office explains why Calderdale village post office has suddenly shut
Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road, is understood to have been shut since Friday, October 27.
The Courier today asked why the branch has been closed for more than week and when it might open again.
A Post Office spokesperson replied: “Hipperholme Post Office is closed for operational reasons.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.
"Alternative branches in the area include Smith House, Bailiff Bridge, Northowram and Southowram.”
No opening date has been given.
On the Post Office’s website, the Hipperholme branch is listed as closed every day.