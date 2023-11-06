The Post Office has apologised after one of its branches in a Calderdale village suddenly closed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hipperholme Post Office, on Leeds Road, is understood to have been shut since Friday, October 27.

The Courier today asked why the branch has been closed for more than week and when it might open again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Post Office spokesperson replied: “Hipperholme Post Office is closed for operational reasons.

The Post Office branch has closed suddenly

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

"Alternative branches in the area include Smith House, Bailiff Bridge, Northowram and Southowram.”

No opening date has been given.