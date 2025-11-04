Historic Calderdale ice-cream parlour could become housing

A well-known and loved Calderdale ice-cream parlour is facing the end of an era.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to convert Kendalls Ices in Hipperholme into housing.

The bid includes the partial demolition of the existing building.

The site, on Denholme Gate Road, has been an ice-cream parlour and cafe since the 1930s.

But the cafe is closing permanently due to retirement and health circumstances, say supporting documents.

Seasonal employment loss is minimal, and the use is no longer viable, say the agents.

Residential use of the site is consistent with the surrounding character and ensures the building’s “long-term beneficial use,” they argue.

Over time, incremental extensions have enlarged the building’s footprint to around 280 square metres but this detracts from the character and scale of the original stone building, they say.

The application seeks permission to change the building’s use to a home, demolish later extensions, reinstatement of the original pitched-roof footprint, rebuilding of a detached garage to the north and creation of new garden areas and soft landscaping.

“The outcome will be a three-bedroom, single-level dwelling with around 300 square metres of private garden space and retained off-street parking,” say the agents.

The application and supporting papers can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website by searching for application reference number 25/01029/FUL.

