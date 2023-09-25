Historic Gothic-style former church in Halifax town centre goes up for sale for £200,000
A well-known former church in Halifax town centre is on the market.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
Ebenezer Methodist Church, on St James Road, is up for sale for £200,000.
Estate Agents Walker Singleton say the “substantial and imposing stone-built Gothic-style” church was built in 1922.
Inside, the ground floor has a “multi-purpose events hall”, kitchen, WC facilities and storerooms/offices.
On the first floor, was the main worship area and a vestry/meeting room.
Anyone who is interested in booking a viewing or finding out more can email [email protected] .