Historic Gothic-style former church in Halifax town centre goes up for sale for £200,000

Ebenezer Methodist Church, on St James Road, is up for sale for £200,000.

Estate Agents Walker Singleton say the “substantial and imposing stone-built Gothic-style” church was built in 1922.

Inside, the ground floor has a “multi-purpose events hall”, kitchen, WC facilities and storerooms/offices.

On the first floor, was the main worship area and a vestry/meeting room.