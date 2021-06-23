Holly Tucker MBE to visit Hebden Bridge and Halifax as part of UK tour promoting independent businesses
Holly Tucker MBE, founder of Not On The High Street and UK Ambassador to creative small businesses, is visiting Hebden Bridge and Halifax as part of a nationwide tour this week.
She will visit Hebden Bridge on Thursday (tomorrow) morning from 9am to 2pm before heading over to Halifax between 3.30pm and 5pm.
The Campaign Shop Independent 2021 open-top bus tour of the UK will see Holly visiting high streets, villages, towns and small businesses, culminating in Shop Independent Day on Friday, June 25.
Holly said: “It’s been so difficult listening to how many of the small business community have been struggling since the high streets have opened back up, so I felt that we needed to remind everyone to shop with our brilliant local businesses and ensure that it becomes an everyday habit.
“Now really is the time for us to harness the support for our invaluable independents that we’ve seen grow over the past year.”