Holly Tucker MBE to visit Hebden Bridge and Halifax as part of UK tour promoting independent businesses

Holly Tucker MBE. Photo: Jake Baggaley

She will visit Hebden Bridge on Thursday (tomorrow) morning from 9am to 2pm before heading over to Halifax between 3.30pm and 5pm.

The Campaign Shop Independent 2021 open-top bus tour of the UK will see Holly visiting high streets, villages, towns and small businesses, culminating in Shop Independent Day on Friday, June 25.

Holly said: “It’s been so difficult listening to how many of the small business community have been struggling since the high streets have opened back up, so I felt that we needed to remind everyone to shop with our brilliant local businesses and ensure that it becomes an everyday habit.