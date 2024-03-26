Holywell Green Fisheries: New fish and chip shop to open in Calderdale village by pair 'determined to make it a place the village can be proud of'
A Calderdale village is soon to see a new fish and chip shop.
Holywell Green Fisheries will be on James Street in Holywell Green and will start trial openings next month.
The pair opening the new venture say they have many years of experience in catering and hospitality but this is their first time running a fish and chip shop.
“We're determined to make it a place the village can be proud of,” they posted.
They added that they hope to start trial openings soon after Easter.