Holywell Green Fisheries will be serving up tasty fish and chips from 4.30pm until 6.30pm today (Thursday).

It will also be open from 4.30pm until 6.30pm tomorrow and from 11.30am until around 2pm on Saturday.

There will then be regular opening hours starting next week.