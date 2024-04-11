Holywell Green Fisheries: Opening date announced for new fish and chip shop in Calderdale village

A new fish and chip shop in a Calderdale village opens today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Holywell Green Fisheries will be serving up tasty fish and chips from 4.30pm until 6.30pm today (Thursday).

It will also be open from 4.30pm until 6.30pm tomorrow and from 11.30am until around 2pm on Saturday.

There will then be regular opening hours starting next week.

As reported by the Courier, Holywell Green Fisheries is on James Street and the new owners say they are “determined to make it a place the village can be proud of”.

