Holywell Green Post Office

The postmaster Jagit Singh Rai is retiring after 25 years on Wednesday, and the new owner is undertaking a big refurbishment of the branch on Stainland Road.

It will close tomorrow at 5.30pm and re-open at 9am on Friday, November 25, with the work expected to take around three weeks to complete.

Customers are advised to use alternative branches of Elland Post Office, 104 Southgate, Elland, HX5 0AA or Barkisland Post Office, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland, Halifax, HX4 0AL.

Melanie Shephard, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We thank Jagit Rai for his devoted service to his community and wish him a well-earned retirement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.