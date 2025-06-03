HOT Networking builds momentum as Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre strengthens position as Halifax’s Business Hub

New partnerships with AD:VENTURE to drive growth in support and opportunity for local businesses

​​​​​HOT Networking continues its impressive growth as the team at Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre sets out a bold ambition: to position the Centre as the Business Hub for Halifax. With a clear focus on ecosystem development, the Centre is fast becoming the go-to destination for entrepreneurs, start-ups and growing SMEs in the region.

As part of this vision, HOT Networking has announced a new key partnership:

AD:VENTURE, now joining as an official Networking Partner, enhancing the support offer for early-stage businesses

Ad:Venture Event

This reinforces our strategic partnership with the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (MYCC), providing members with greater access to regional business support and connectivity.

About AD:VENTURE

The AD:VENTURE business support programme provides fully funded, tailored support to ambitious businesses under three years old and based in West Yorkshire. Participating business owners benefit from:

A dedicated business manager to guide their growth journey

Networking opportunities, peer-to-peer support and inspirational events

Access to high-quality webinars and interactive workshops covering marketing, branding, sales, strategy and more

Start-up loans from the Business Enterprise Fund

The AD:VENTURE Growth Grant — between £1,500 and £5,000 in matched funding to support capital investment and business development

The programme is open to trading businesses aiming to reach the VAT threshold (£90,000 turnover) within two years and looking to build their team in the next 12 months. Businesses must be based in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, or Wakefield and primarily serve a business (B2B) or wider geographic (B2C) customer base.

A Hub for Growth and Connection

Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre already offers a dynamic environment for businesses to thrive, and with these new partnerships, it’s expanding its impact. Support now includes:

Regular networking events designed to connect and inspire

Start-up office space grants to help reduce early costs (terms and conditions apply)

Signposting to business support programmes and funding across the West Yorkshire region

"We’re proud to be creating an inclusive and ambitious business hub in the heart of Halifax," said Alex Beardsley, Commercial Lead at Halifax Opportunities Trust. "With MYCC and now AD:VENTURE on board, we can offer even greater value to our community and continue to champion local enterprise, creating wider opportunities for all"

Daneile Moore, at AD:VENTURE, added: "We’re thrilled to partner with HOT Networking and the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre. Halifax has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and this partnership allows us to provide even more tailored support to early-stage businesses. By working together, we’re helping local entrepreneurs access the resources, networks and funding they need to build sustainable, high-growth businesses."

For upcoming events, workspace enquiries, or to join HOT Networking, visit: https://www.innovationhalifax.net/hot-networking-digital-done-right/