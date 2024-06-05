Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new takeaway has opened in Halifax “celebrating the rich, authentic flavours of Italy”.

Hoti’s Place is below Pollino Restaurant, on Warley Road, and is offering a range of Italian street food.

The menu includes a host of tasty pizzas but the takeaway says its passion for Italian cuisine extends far beyond just this dish, also offering fully-loaded steak burgers, homemade pasta and freshly-rolled arancini.

There are also some delicious desserts, from cannoli to cheesecake.