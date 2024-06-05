Hoti's Place: New Halifax takeaway offering Italian street food that 'extends far beyond pizza'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A new takeaway has opened in Halifax “celebrating the rich, authentic flavours of Italy”.

Hoti’s Place is below Pollino Restaurant, on Warley Road, and is offering a range of Italian street food.

The menu includes a host of tasty pizzas but the takeaway says its passion for Italian cuisine extends far beyond just this dish, also offering fully-loaded steak burgers, homemade pasta and freshly-rolled arancini.

There are also some delicious desserts, from cannoli to cheesecake.

To see the full menu and find out how to order, visit https://hotisplace.co.uk/

Related topics:HalifaxItaly

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.