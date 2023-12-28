Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House of Candles, in Woolshops, has signs up in the window announcing it is shutting and has said it is having a half-price sale on all items.

According to a member of staff, the shop will shut as soon as all of the current stock is sold.

The shop has posted on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that after many wonderful years we are closing our shop.

"We have loved serving the Halifax community and making sure they had gifts for every occasion.