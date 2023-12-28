House of Candles: Shock as Halifax town centre Yankee Candles shop announces 'with heavy heart' it is closing down - here is when it will shut
House of Candles, in Woolshops, has signs up in the window announcing it is shutting and has said it is having a half-price sale on all items.
According to a member of staff, the shop will shut as soon as all of the current stock is sold.
The shop has posted on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that after many wonderful years we are closing our shop.
"We have loved serving the Halifax community and making sure they had gifts for every occasion.
"Like many others small businesses we have found recent trading conditions a real struggle and with that in mind have come to this sad decision.”