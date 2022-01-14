How a new team is supporting a safe and vibrant visitor experience in Calderdale

Shoppers in Halifax town centre

As part of the ongoing recovery from the continued impacts of COVID-19, a new place development team has been set up to provide a link between the Council and businesses and communities.

The team is working closely with local businesses to gain valuable feedback about the type of issues that they are facing and identify ways to best offer support.

The team is also working hard to promote initiatives to create a safe environment for visitors.

This has included support of the Workplace COVID Champions programme, where the team has assisted with arranging online training for businesses to advise about the measures they can implement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses taking part will be awarded certificates to demonstrate that their employees have the knowledge to keep visitors as safe as possible.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Our place development team has been set up to offer help and advice to individual businesses, but also to have an overview of how this support feeds into the borough’s wider recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

“The team’s remit is wide-reaching, but officers are working closely within communities to help identify and understand any issues and also look for opportunities to support growth in our visitor economy.

“The borough’s wealth of heritage assets, cultural venues, artists and amazing landscapes are some of the things that make Calderdale so distinctive. The place development team will look to celebrate these existing strengths and identify cultural opportunities and activities to align with the Council’s priorities.”

Businesses have also been supported with promotion to help attract visitors, with advice offered to improve their digital skills and boost their online presence.

The place development team has also signposted businesses to available help to assist their growth.

This has included supporting work associated with the Welcome Back Fund. Calderdale Council has received over £370,000 from the fund to support the safe return to the high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

The team is also working closely with Town Boards, Business Improvement Districts (BID), business forums, local community groups and other external partners to identify growth development opportunities and create a sustainable and thriving high street to aid long-term recovery.