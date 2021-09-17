How Esh Construction is investing in workforce for the future to build Beech Hill estate

The investment into both new and sustained talent will look to assist with both future growth plans for Esh and combatting the industry skills shortage.

Stuart Leslie, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “It is vitally important to the industry, as well as the growth and sustainability of Esh, that we invest in apprentices, trainees and graduates across all disciplines within the business, to enable them to pursue long-term careers in the construction industry. It will not only provide the business with the skills to continue to drive growth but encourage our employees to strive for development and know that they are able to grow with us.”

Among the recent recruits is apprentice, Anna Capps, aged 20 from Leeds.

Joining as a trainee technical manager, Anna will assist the wider team in overseeing the design and build of schemes, right through from concept stage to delivery.

Anna is currently working across £28.1 million worth of affordable housing developments, specifically Pemberton Road in Castleford, Beech Hill in Halifax, and Lytton Road in Sheffield.

Entering the business with no previous experience in construction, Anna will be undertaking a degree in Construction Management at Leeds Beckett University alongside her role.

She said: “I chose to apply for the trainee role because I can gain experience learning on the job while putting into practice the knowledge I will gain from my university course – going to full-time university gives you the understanding but then you lack on-the-job experience. I’ll have five years’ experience in this role by the time I graduate, which is a huge benefit in the industry.”

Esh is working closely with Shared Apprenticeship Scheme, EN:Able Futures, which is managed by Efficiency North. Five shared apprentices recently joined the Queen’s Award-winning contractor, and more recruitment is in the pipeline.

Trainee site manager, Dan Vokes, aged 20, was recruited via EN:Able Futures in July to work on the 105-home Beech Hill development, as well as the 82-home Pemberton Road project.

The trainee’s interest in construction came through chance, while labouring on sites during the summer break ahead of beginning a degree in physiotherapy. Aiming to become an experienced site manager, he will kickstart his career by studying a Level 4 Site Supervisor qualification at Leeds College of Building.

Leslie added: “Esh is proud of its ‘grow your own’ culture, and the aligned use of EN:Able Futures has allowed us to provide a well-rounded training experience while ensuring the recruits receive any pastoral and educational support, should they need it.”