Train operator Northern is highlighting some of its station offerings that passengers might want to explore while waiting for the next stage of their journey.

Among the hidden gems on the district’s platforms is The Coffee Station, which serves hot lunches and cakes from a Grade II listed building at Hebden Bridge Rail Station.

Crafts that have been hand-made by local artists are sold there too.

Hunky Dory at Todmorden Rail Station

Further down the Calder Valley at Todmorden Rail Station, Hunky Dory coffee greets the morning commuters, serving coffee, hot drinks and snacks from its van.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: "We have so many wonderful independent businesses that continue to breathe new life into our network.

“As well as being places where people catch the train, we also want to create and be part of the local community.”