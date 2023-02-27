How 'hidden gem' independent businesses on the district's platforms are helping to breathe new life into Calderdale's rail stations
A variety of independent businesses – from artisan coffee shops to a unique antique shop – are helping to breathe new life into rail stations in Calderdale.
Train operator Northern is highlighting some of its station offerings that passengers might want to explore while waiting for the next stage of their journey.
Among the hidden gems on the district’s platforms is The Coffee Station, which serves hot lunches and cakes from a Grade II listed building at Hebden Bridge Rail Station.
Crafts that have been hand-made by local artists are sold there too.
Further down the Calder Valley at Todmorden Rail Station, Hunky Dory coffee greets the morning commuters, serving coffee, hot drinks and snacks from its van.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: "We have so many wonderful independent businesses that continue to breathe new life into our network.
“As well as being places where people catch the train, we also want to create and be part of the local community.”