How Mixenden born Simon grew his company from bedroom start-up to multi-million pound business

Prestige Gifting Limited, based at Dean Clough, includes Prestige Flowers and the retro arcade bar Next Level.

The Prestige Flowers gift shop have just moved into a new office at Dean Clough following a £400,000 makeover.

The business generated £100m last year alone and is one of the UK’s largest online gift companies, already delivering over eight million gifts in the UK.

Simon Crowther, left, with Jeremy Hall, owner of Dean Clough

Simon had fascination with coding as a child, which he started at the age of seven, building his own computer games and state of the art website from his bedroom.

"I started working on the company from my bedroom back in 2009," he said.

"As we grew we got our first little office in Burnley. From here we then relocated to the town hall in Hebden Bridge.

"We quickly outgrew the space there so moved to Dean Clough in a humble office.

Prestige Flowers and Gifts, G Mill, Dean Clough

"We again quickly grew at a huge rate and now our office is situated in out new 9,677 square foot space.

"It's a fantastic move to enable our team to continued our journey to great successes.”

The company also has a 160,000 square foot dispatch facility in Mansfield, providing a central hub from where to deliver their flowers.

"We are fortunate to have a very passionate and talented team who share our goals and visions," Simon said.

Jamie Watts, Macie Kaye, Jonathan Branter and Teyla Widdop, at Prestige Flowers and Gifts, G Mill, Dean Clough

"Right from our buyers, customer service team to our department managers, we are an agile adaptive team reactive to the market and industry trends allowing us to be reactive."

Simon said he is proud of the Halifax roots to his business.

"Being born in Mixenden, it's great to operate my business here.

"Halifax has some fantastic talent and a lot to offer.

Prestige Flowers and Gifts, G Mill, Dean Clough

"I used to play at Dean Clough as a kid and my grandmother and many of my family members worked here over the years.

"I also have Nxt Lvl here which was a lot of fun to do for Halifax providing free play arcade machines and good food for our lovely customers."Simon says the opportunities ahead for the business are "limitless".

"We are venturing into international territories already having dispatch facilities in Holland," he said.