Frazer and Hatsadee Rhodes started Yoyo Laos Sauce in 2020 and have seen their business grow winning multiple awards and securing stockists overseas in France, Canada and the USA.

Frazer, an avid video game enthusiast and collector for over 20 years, has sought out rare games and consoles, amassing around 2,000 games for over 50 systems. Many of the systems were imported and purchased during several trips made to Japan over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He runs online sales outlet Retro Game Museum, which was originally just a private collection but was turned into a business at the start of 2023.

Frazer Rhodes and Hatsadee Rhodes (Yoyo)

“It’s one of the largest collections in the UK of Japanese gaming consoles from the early 80s through the late 90s,” Frazer said.

"Many of the pieces are unique and are the only complete sets in the UK such as the NeoGeo home console, a Norwegian Katz Media Player, which was a failed console licensed from Apple, and the rare Casio PV1000 which allegedly was only sold for just a six-week period.”

The collection is valued at around £400,000 and since March the couple, who live at Savile Park, have been selling off items to collectors and enthusiasts around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recently had a visit from a buyer in Singapore, he flew into London and caught the train up to Halifax to purchase a console, and to play some games too,” Frazer said.

Hatsadee Rhodes (Yoyo) has created an award-winning business based in Halifax

Whilst it’s the end of an era for the collection, Frazer is ensuring there is an opportunity for others to experience these rare machines by loaning items to the Blast from the Past Arcade at the Piece Hall.

“Many of these rare consoles only exist in private collections or locked away behind glass cabinets,” he said.

"I wanted there to be an opportunity for others to experience these systems before being sold to other collectors and museums around the world.”