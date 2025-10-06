A fast food restaurant is giving away 1,000 free burgers in Halifax.

To celebrate the reopening of its town centre premises after a refurbishment, Burger King is handing some lucky customers a Whopper or Chicken Royale burger for no charge tomorrow.

The Square Road restaurant’s manager Hassan, said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Halifax.

"We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new enjoying everything that the remodelled restaurant has to offer, and we know they’ll have the best time whilst enjoying their delicious meals here.”

Burger King has also extended hours at the Halifax branch, which is now open from 8am until midnight.

The 1,000 free burgers will be given away tomorrow only from when the restaurant re-opens at 8am.

The Courier reported last month how Halifax’s Burger King was shutting for two weeks for the makeover.

