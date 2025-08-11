Howarths appointed to the Good Growth Programme

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, has been appointed to the West Yorkshire Good Growth Programme, which will see the Cleckheaton-based team lead all people and skills masterclasses within the current initiative.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible businesses that sign up to the Good Growth Programme, led by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will receive five different subject masterclass sessions focusing on marketing, net zero, digitalisation, finance and people and skills.

Howarths will focus on providing practical techniques that can help businesses to attract, retain and develop talent within their organisations. This will be delivered through four days of in-person support from Howarths’ expert HR Growth Advisors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive Officer of Howarths, Gavin Howarth, comments: “To be chosen as the exclusive HR partner for the Good Growth Programme means a great deal to us. We love nothing more than helping businesses thrive, and this provides those involved with access to expert advice in a cost-effective way.

Howarths HR Growth Advisor, Jill Pollard (far right), is pictured with the team from Abra and Co, who previously received management training through the Good Growth programme.

“We supported this initiative in 2024 and saw firsthand how our masterclass benefited companies. This insight has helped us develop a masterclass that features subjects that are integral to business growth – whether that’s employee engagement and value setting, leadership and management training or team coaching.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our region’s businesses, and we are very much looking forward to sharing our knowledge and insight.”

David Wright, Good Growth Programme Manager, adds: "The Good Growth Programme has been helping West Yorkshire SME's to achieve their growth ambitions over the past 2 years through coaching and supporting masterclasses. Howarths has been an integral part of the team delivering a high value masterclass centred around getting the most out an organisations people and skills. This highly popular masterclass is always well received and opens up new avenues for business to take advantage of the growth opportunities they face."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To qualify for the Good Growth Programme, businesses must have a minimum turnover of £100k, be trading for at least 12 months, and have the ambition and opportunity to grow their organisation and team. For more information, visit: https://www.wygoodgrowth.co.uk/masterclasses/ and for the Howarths masterclass visit: https://howarths-uk.com/good-growth-programme/

The West Yorkshire Good Growth Programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice and led by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.