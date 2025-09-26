Howarths strengthens legal team with latest promotion

Anna Nelson takes her position as Senior Employment Law Advisor at Howarths following promotion.

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, has announced the promotion of Anna Nelson to Senior Employment Law Advisor at the business.

Having worked with the company for the last five-years, Anna will now head up the team of Employment Law Advisors and Solicitors at the practice. The new role will see her working to ensure the growth and progress of the department, while also advising clients on employment law matters.

Anna comments: “I have been an Employment Law Advisor with Howarths for almost 5 years now. In that time, I’ve learned a huge amount as I’ve dealt with such a range of different issues and queries from our clients.

“I’ve also seen the business go from strength to strength. I’ve loved the journey so far and I’m excited to be part of the next chapter!”

Chief Legal Officer, Charlotte Geesin, comments: “I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Anna on a promotion very much deserved. We know that she will be a great leader and look forward to supporting her in her new role.

“At Howarths we believe in providing people with opportunity and a chance to develop and progress. Anna is a great example of this.”

For more information about Howarths, please visit: www.howarths-uk.com and or regular updates please follow: Howarths on LinkedIn.