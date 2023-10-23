News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Howdens agrees 6,800 sq ft lease at Calderdale's Caldene Business Centre

A kitchen business has agreed a lease at a business centre in the Upper Calder Valley.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Industrials REIT, a specialist multi-let industrial (“MLI”) property company, announces that it has agreed a 6,800 sq ft letting with FTSE 100-listed business, Howdens, at Caldene Business Centre located in Mytholmroyd.

The UK fitted kitchens giant has committed to a 15-year lease at Industrials REIT’s modern industrial estate in Calder Valley as part of its ongoing national expansion plans.

Read More
Read more: 24 pictures showing life in Calderdale in the 1980s
Howdens agrees 6,800 sq ft lease at Mytholmroyd's Caldene Business CentreHowdens agrees 6,800 sq ft lease at Mytholmroyd's Caldene Business Centre
Howdens agrees 6,800 sq ft lease at Mytholmroyd's Caldene Business Centre
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warehouse space will be used to ramp up the supply of kitchens, joinery, and hardware products to its trade customers across Yorkshire.

Caldene Business Centre comprises 81,000 sq ft of modern light industrial and warehouse space across 20 units.

Existing tenants including global specialist manufacturer, SGL Carbon Fibers, Germany's leading kitchen producer, Nobilia and independent craft brewer, Nightjar Brewing.

Dan Austin, Senior Asset Manager at Industrials REIT, said: “This new lease to Howdens further underlines the continued strength of demand from businesses of all sizes for our high quality, well located and affordable industrial space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This space will allow Howdens to grow its business in the region and joins a lineup of blue-chip companies at Caldene Business Centre attracted to the easy access to regional urban centres, talent, onsite employee facilities and versatile units that it offers.”

Howdens said: “We have been looking for the right property in this area for some time and are very pleased to be opening our new depot at Caldene Business Centre as part of our on-going expansion programme.”

Related topics:Calderdale