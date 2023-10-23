Howdens agrees 6,800 sq ft lease at Calderdale's Caldene Business Centre
Industrials REIT, a specialist multi-let industrial (“MLI”) property company, announces that it has agreed a 6,800 sq ft letting with FTSE 100-listed business, Howdens, at Caldene Business Centre located in Mytholmroyd.
The UK fitted kitchens giant has committed to a 15-year lease at Industrials REIT’s modern industrial estate in Calder Valley as part of its ongoing national expansion plans.
The warehouse space will be used to ramp up the supply of kitchens, joinery, and hardware products to its trade customers across Yorkshire.
Caldene Business Centre comprises 81,000 sq ft of modern light industrial and warehouse space across 20 units.
Existing tenants including global specialist manufacturer, SGL Carbon Fibers, Germany's leading kitchen producer, Nobilia and independent craft brewer, Nightjar Brewing.
Dan Austin, Senior Asset Manager at Industrials REIT, said: “This new lease to Howdens further underlines the continued strength of demand from businesses of all sizes for our high quality, well located and affordable industrial space.
"This space will allow Howdens to grow its business in the region and joins a lineup of blue-chip companies at Caldene Business Centre attracted to the easy access to regional urban centres, talent, onsite employee facilities and versatile units that it offers.”
Howdens said: “We have been looking for the right property in this area for some time and are very pleased to be opening our new depot at Caldene Business Centre as part of our on-going expansion programme.”