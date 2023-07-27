The MMA fighter, originally from Russia, who boasts six million followers on Instagram, and was flown over by the owners of the takeaway to help launch a new product.

Manager Umayd Khan said: “We flew Khamzat in from Sweden to launch a new addition to our menu, the “Borz Shake”, named after him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Khamzat is one of the top UFC fighters in the world and we wanted to bring him into Halifax to make his own choice of flavoured milkshakes.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Frangoz restaurant in King Cross to catch a glimpse of UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev.

"We always bring in celebrities to our stores nationwide, but especially Halifax, as this is our first flagship store.

"It was manic, the roads were blocked off, gridlock traffic everywhere and hundreds of fans gathered to meet him.

"We always like to bring big names to Halifax and give back to the community of Halifax as a thank you gesture for all the custom and support over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Big names like this don’t visit Halifax much, they are always going to Bradford, Leeds, Manchester or London. But we bring them to Halifax.”

Hundreds of people gathered outside Frangoz restaurant in King Cross to catch a glimpse of UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev.

Mr Khan says the business is set to expand into Bradford, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London having opened successfully in Halifax.