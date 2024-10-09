Hundreds rally against council plans to remove parking spaces from Calderdale tourist town amidst fears traders 'could go under'
The traders are worried changes included in Calderdale Council’s £5m corridor improvement plans for the main A646/A6033 route through the tourist-destination town will cost them business.
They are also worried car space losses will coincide with the loss of the town’s St Pol Car Park as a storage compound for Environment Agency flood works.
A cycle route is planned for Fallingroyd, between Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, where parking will be removed.
Businesses say these spaces alleviate pressure on the town’s car parks.
Scott Borrows, who runs the Totally Screwed hardware shop on Market Street, said businesses were not opposed to change if parking was compensated for, for example the council locating land to operate a park and ride service.
But as things stand, they are concerned about the impact if people arrive at the famously busy destination, find nowhere to park and leave.
“Businesses are concerned,” he said. “There is a fair amount of shopkeepers worried that they may go under.
“They are planning on making it so people can walk, which is great – but people still need to get there.
“If you’re buying a piece of art or furniture, you’re not going to cart it home on a train or a bike.”
There was frustration people had to be turned away from a recent ward forum meeting – and so far a follow-up had not been successfully arranged, said Mr Borrows.
“They are not listening to their constituents.
“We need the parking that we have got – nobody realised this would happen,” he said.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the council was committed to ensuring that Hebden Bridge remains busy and thriving.
The programme aims to promote active travel, making it safer for all modes of transport and improving the reliability of bus services, she said.
“We also recognise some of the concerns raised by residents and businesses in relation to road safety and congestion and around availability of parking in the town, particularly at peak times,” said Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder).
At ward forums councillors regularly hear about the problems caused by congestion along the A646, and at the last meeting a discussion around transport was planned, she said.
She added: “Due to the number of people wanting to attend this meeting, it quickly became clear that the venue was not suitable for this agenda item due to venue safety concerns, and so it was agreed that this would be rearranged.
“On reflection, we now feel a longer public drop-in event will be a more appropriate format for this event, allowing more time for all people to attend and have their say.
“Once we have agreed a date for the revised event, we will publicise this in advance.”
Mr Borrows said resulting concern had led him to stand as an Independent in the upcoming Calder ward by-election.
The full list of Calder ward candidates is Scott Borrows (Independent), Brian Carter (Conservative); Jim McNeill (Social Democratic Party); Jonathan Timbers (Labour); Kieran Turner (Green Party); Chris Wadsworth (Liberal Democrat).
