Hundreds to benefit as the Mayor of West Yorkshire launches new scheme to upskill workers
A new training scheme that will help futureproof small and medium businesses across West Yorkshire has been unveiled.
Employers across the county will now be able to access a series of ‘Skills Bootcamps’ which will upskill adult workers and help businesses retain staff by investing in their development and training.
The scheme, which was launched by the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, will equip adults with technical skills that enable them to access apprenticeships, new opportunities, and well-paid jobs.
Bootcamps are also open to those who are self-employed, and there will be courses available for graduates leaving university.
This work builds on previous initiatives which helped 600 businesses across West Yorkshire.
The ‘Skills for Growth’ scheme provided business owners with free one to one support from local schools, colleges and universities.
This helped businesses find recruits with the right skills in a bid to diversify their workforce, build talent pipelines and to close skills gaps.
Ms Brabin said: “We are determined to give people the skills they need to succeed in the future economy and equip business with the right talent to thrive.
"This programme will enable employers to invest in the development and training of their staff to help boost productivity.
"So far we have helped hundreds of businesses get more people into work and gain further training and this is just the start. I would encourage employers and anyone who is in search for their next adventure to get involved.”
Find out more about the scheme via the Skills For Growth webpage.