Hunt for Halifax and Calderdale's oldest working Morphy Richards appliance

Old Morphy Richards iron

Those who share their antique finds with Morphy Richards on social media will be in with a chance of winning a range of new Morphy Richards products.

The lucky winner may also see their old Morphy Richards appliance added to the Science Museum Group Collection as an example of technological innovation in the home.

Andreas Fredriksson, Category Director Home at Morphy Richards, said: “During our 85-year history we’ve created thousands of ground-breaking products which have stood the test of time.

!To celebrate that history we’re asking people across Halifax and Calderdale to rummage around their kitchens and cupboards – or ask their grandparents and relatives to – to help us track down the oldest working Morphy Richards appliance.

“Starting as a small independent business back in 1936, we’ve grown to become a much-loved household name and this journey is something we’re incredibly proud of. We want to celebrate our history and pay homage to household products which have become part of family homes for decades, and will continue to do so for years to come.

“So whether it’s a trusty old reliable Morphy Richards iron that’s been used for years or a family heirloom that’s been carefully kept in the attic and needs dusting down, we want to hear from you so we can preserve these products and showcase a key part of our Morphy Richards history.”