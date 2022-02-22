"I am not sure what can be done to be honest" - Calderdale businesses share their concerns over rising fuel prices

It was reported recently that petrol had jumped to 148.02p per litre - rising above the previous record high of 147.72p on November 21 last year.

The price of diesel at the pumps had also increased to a new record high of 151.57p per litre, piling more misery on motorists and business owners.

"The rising cost of fuel affecting the haulage industry is massive," said Sheridan Ellis, co-owner Halifax-based Allan Greenwood Haulage.

Fuel prices at BP on Godley lane in Halifax

"We don't get big discounts for our fuel albeit that the public think we do.

"Unfortunately we have our hands tied because if we have to pass the extra cost onto our customers they in turn have to forward the cost to their customers and competition for business out there is rife so any increase that is passed on can determine whether or not they lose there customers because it raises the costs to the public and at this present time inflation being at an all time high the consumer would have to pay the extra increases incurred.

"We have implemented a small fuel surcharge which we will abolish if the fuel prices came down or the government levied some kind of discount for the Haulage industry.

"This has been a difficult ongoing situation faced by all major haulage companies large or small operations.

Fuel prices at Sainsbury's in Halifax

"I feel that the government should be able to implement some kind of remuneration at the end of each six months trading allowing a part payment of fuel excise duty to be offered to hauliers on proof of their fuel consumption in that period.

"The situation can only get worse with rising prices not only in fuel but all other costs incurred in running a haulage business."

Elland businessman Steve Beales, who owns Elite Voyager Chauffeur Travel, said: "It is one of a number of issues for the business alongside availability of spare parts, new cars and general other increased overheads.

"As I am sure you are already aware, we have seen a 20 per cent fuel price increase since mid 2021 and with potential for further increases with the stand off between Russia and Ukraine.

"We have had to adjust prices to cover some of the increase but are also aware that household income and businesses are also being hit by other cost increases so in effect the bottom line profit margin keeps being eroded.