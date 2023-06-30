News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Immy G's: Halifax town centre shop ordered to pay hundreds for selling vodka to 14-year-old

A Halifax town centre shop has been fined for selling a bottle of vodka to a 14-year-old.
By Chris Young
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

The teen went into Immy G’s, also known as Newsline, on George Street last June and was successfully able to purchase a 20cl bottle of Glen Vodka.

Unbeknownst to the store, the 14-year-old was a test purchaser sent in by West Yorkshire Trading Standards after numerous complaints of underage alcohol sales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both the store and its director Imtiyaz Mamaniyat were charged with selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18 and were due to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday).

The case was heard in court yesterdayThe case was heard in court yesterday
The case was heard in court yesterday
Most Popular

Nobody attended the case, and they were found guilty in their absence.

Mr Hallam, prosecuting on behalf of Trading Standards, said: “Trading Standards have had numerous complaints dating back around nine years.”

He said it was not Mamaniyat who sold the alcohol but in an interview he admitted that, as director of the company, it was his responsibility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hallam said Calderdale Council had stripped the shop of its alcohol licence late last year but pointed out that Mamaniyat still had a personal licence to sell alcohol.

He told magistrates that after being found guilty of this charge, Trading Standards would likely take action to remove this licence.

Magistrates fined Mamaniyat £330 and ordered him to pay £994 towards the court costs.

The business was fined the same amount, and ordered to pay £995 towards costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier, West Yorkshire Police called for the shop’s licence to be removed following a string of incidents.

Read More
Read more: Business: Halifax town centre shop loses alcohol licence after drugs ...
Related topics:Halifax