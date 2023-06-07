The Imperial Crown Hotel, on Horton Street, has been shut for several months but has said it will reopen next Wednesday (June 14).

It has been undergoing ground floor refurbishments but is looking forward to welcoming people back.

Ahead of the reopening, it has been advertising for a host of new staff including a general manager, operations manager, head housekeeper and head chef.

The Imperial Crown Hotel in Halifax

For more information, visit the careers page in the hotel’s website.