Imperial Crown: Halifax town centre hotel shut for months will reopen soon - and they are hiring lots of new staff

A hotel in Halifax town centre is almost ready to reopen after a huge refurbishment.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The Imperial Crown Hotel, on Horton Street, has been shut for several months but has said it will reopen next Wednesday (June 14).

It has been undergoing ground floor refurbishments but is looking forward to welcoming people back.

Ahead of the reopening, it has been advertising for a host of new staff including a general manager, operations manager, head housekeeper and head chef.

The Imperial Crown Hotel in HalifaxThe Imperial Crown Hotel in Halifax
For more information, visit the careers page in the hotel’s website.

The Imperial Crown Hotel is a sister hotel to Huddersfield’s Pennine Manor.

