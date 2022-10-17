Inaugural awards celebrate best in business across Calderdale
The inaugural Business for Calderdale Awards took place last week at The Venue, Barkisland celebrating the achievements of businesses in the borough over the last year.
Over 310 people attended the ceremony, which was supported by headline sponsor BCA Leisure.
The winners were:
Crust and Crumb 77 Ltd - New Business of the Year sponsored by Chadwick Lawrence
Siddall and Hilton Products Ltd - SME of the Year sponsored by PiB
Faulkner Moulds - Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by PPS
Covéa Insurance - Employer of the Year sponsored by Riley ane Co
The Piece Hall - Promotion of Calderdale sponsored by Dean Clough
Chris Bingham - Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Witt UK
Babyballet - Covid Resilience sponsored by CMBC
Siddall and Hilton Products Ltd - Business of the Year sponsored by Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Martin Booth from Witt UK was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Lloyds Bank
There were also highly commended awards for Holdsworth House, who were highly commended for promotion of Calderdale, sponsored by Dean Clough, and Claire O’Connor was highly commended for Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Witt UK.
Nick Worsnop, Chair of the Business for Calderdale Committee, said: “To say business has been tough for the last two years is an understatement.
"It’s more important than ever to come together and celebrate our achievements and shine a spotlight on all business.
"We are so proud of how businesses have made the area a great place to live and work and for helping to put Calderdale on the map.
"The resilience and determination we have seen businesses show has been amazing to see.”