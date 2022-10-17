Over 310 people attended the ceremony, which was supported by headline sponsor BCA Leisure.

The winners were:

Crust and Crumb 77 Ltd - New Business of the Year sponsored by Chadwick Lawrence

Winners of The Business for Calderdale Awards 2022.

Siddall and Hilton Products Ltd - SME of the Year sponsored by PiB

Faulkner Moulds - Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by PPS

Covéa Insurance - Employer of the Year sponsored by Riley ane Co

The Piece Hall - Promotion of Calderdale sponsored by Dean Clough

Nicky Chance – Thompson and Sir Roger Marsh from The Piece Hall – winner of Best Promotion of Calderdale 2022.

Chris Bingham - Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Witt UK

Babyballet - Covid Resilience sponsored by CMBC

Siddall and Hilton Products Ltd - Business of the Year sponsored by Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Martin Booth from Witt UK was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Lloyds Bank

Ian Thurley from Siddall & Hilton Products - Winner of SME of the Year and Business of the Year

There were also highly commended awards for Holdsworth House, who were highly commended for promotion of Calderdale, sponsored by Dean Clough, and Claire O’Connor was highly commended for Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Witt UK.

Nick Worsnop, Chair of the Business for Calderdale Committee, said: “To say business has been tough for the last two years is an understatement.

"It’s more important than ever to come together and celebrate our achievements and shine a spotlight on all business.

"We are so proud of how businesses have made the area a great place to live and work and for helping to put Calderdale on the map.