'Incredibly difficult decision': Halifax town centre business goes up for sale
Express Yourself Play Studio, on Union Street, is open as usual but also going on the market.
Its owner posted the news in a “bittersweet announcement”.
"After a lot of thought, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to put Express Yourself Play Studio up for sale,” she said.
"For the past two years, we have poured our hearts into creating a space full of joy, creativity, and community.
"It's been an amazing journey, but now it’s time for me to prioritise weekends with my family after many years of weekend work.
"Please rest assured — nothing is changing right now. All classes, parties, and bookings will continue as normal.
"This is a brilliant opportunity for someone with the time and passion to run it full-time, especially on weekends and in school holidays when it really thrives.”
Anyone interested in buying the business can email [email protected].