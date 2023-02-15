Bluemoose Books is a North England finalist at the British Book Awards 2023 Small Press of the Year.

The award, sponsored by CPI Books, celebrates the independent presses delivering diverse, innovative and risk-taking publishing.

Small presses from across the UK and Isle of Ireland are continuing to flourish despite the increase in costs of heating, printing and distribution, by delivering hands-on author care and community-building initiatives.

Kevin Duffy, co-founder of Bluemoose Books

In total there are 48 small presses listed across nine different regions and countries, including nine in London, six in both Scotland and South-East England, five in Wales, North England, South-West England and the Midlands, four in the Isle of Ireland and three in East England.

The presses will compete to win their region first, before contending for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards winner ceremony at Grosvenor House on May 13.

The overall Small Press winner will also compete to be crowned Independent Publisher of the Year.

Bluemoose Books said: “Chuffed to bits to be in the regional finals for Small Press of the year with so many excellent indies.”

Bluemoose Books

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “Whether they were staking their claim to the mainstream or mining their niches, these small press finalists responded magnificently to this year’s challenges, reporting another year of exceptional sales and profit growth in the face of Brexit and escalating running costs.

"These publishers are reaping the rewards from dedicated and often inspirational publishing, hands-on author care and community building, showing that even in a toughened climate, grass-roots book-making is alive and well.”

Sponsored by CPI Group, CPI Books’ m.d. Tanya Dunbar commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this award in its fifth year. The high quality of entries received reflects the strength, passion and resilience of the small presses in the UK, particularly impressive during a year with such challenging market conditions. Congratulations to all the regional and country finalist publishers.”