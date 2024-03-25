Indian Summer: New indie clothing boutique inspired by owners' trips to India opening in Halifax town centre at The Piece Hall
A new independent clothing boutique is opening in Halifax town centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Indian Summer sells hand-tailored women's clothing, leather bags and accessories and will soon have a store in The Piece Hall.
Its range features goods sourced by its owners on their trips to India.
The new shop will open on Saturday, March 30.
"Pop in, say hello and celebrate this new adventure with us,” the shop has posted.
Shoppers can find out more by visiting the store’s website at www.indiansummertrading.co.uk or searching for the business on social media.