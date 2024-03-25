Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Indian Summer sells hand-tailored women's clothing, leather bags and accessories and will soon have a store in The Piece Hall.

Its range features goods sourced by its owners on their trips to India.

The new shop will open on Saturday, March 30.

The new shop is opening in Halifax's Piece Hall

"Pop in, say hello and celebrate this new adventure with us,” the shop has posted.