Instructor continues her teacher's legacy to train Halifax's future dancers

Dancing at Babyballet

Becky, fondly known as ‘Miss Becky’ to her students, took over Babyballet Halifax at the height of the Covid pandemic in October 2020.

For 15 years, she was a student at Dorothy Steven's School of Dance in Lightcliffe, where she trained in ballet, tap and modern - eventually leading classes with the support of Dorothy.

"Being under the tutelage of Dorothy had a massive influence on me as a young dancer," said Becky, who lives in Hipperholme, "her knowledge and devotion to the education of dance had a profound effect on me and that is something that I take with me to each and every Babyballet class I teach.

Becky Firth

"Sadly, the Halifax dance community lost Miss Stevens earlier this year. I hope that through the skills and knowledge she taught me, I can pass on her love of dance onto my pupils -

with the same level of love and joy as she did."

Becky now runs Babyballet Halifax at three different venues - The Studio Rooms in the town centre, Studio 59, located opposite the Shay Stadium and Christchurch, Hipperholme.

The new term starts this September, and classes are suitable for babies, toddlers, and young children from six months to six years, with classes held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Babyballet

"I'm so excited to kick off the new term on Monday, September 5 and to share my love for ballet and tap through our award-winning classes," said Becky.

"I'm delighted to see so many new names appear on the register already - they're in for a magical time!"

For more information about Babyballet® Halifax and to book a three-week introductory trial place for their September term, visit https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/halifax/.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]