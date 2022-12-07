The news means that the first set of exciting and ambitious projects to be announced can move forward to deliver the vision set out by the Board in the Town Investment Plan, which aims to develop the local economy and realise the potential of Todmorden as a unique and attractive 21st Century market town.

Todmorden’s Town Deal programme brings together a diverse mix of community, private sector and local authority led projects, working in partnership to maximise the value of investment into the town with collaboration and innovation at the heart of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update from Government, the five projects representing a total investment value of £10Million to be announced so far are:

Illustration of how redesigned Bramsche Square might look.

Centre Vale Park, Todmorden Town Council, £1.9M Town Deal Funding

Brand new facilities for sports and leisure will be developed and much loved features of the town’s primary green space, including the conservatory and bandstand, will be restored for contemporary use. Todmorden Town Council is working with a range of community groups operating in the park, and also seeking additional match funding to proceed with strands of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hippodrome Theatre, Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS), £1.9M Town Deal Funding

This highly successful community owned theatre will extend into the single storey unit next to the existing theatre to provide improved workshop, performance and rehearsal spaces. This will make the building more accessible, enable the creation of additional opportunities for professional development for volunteers, and increase the number of annual visitors to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todmorden Community College

Public Places in Todmorden, Calderdale Council, £3.5M Town Deal Funding

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will see the enhancement of shared spaces to prioritise people, and the creation of a more welcoming, attractive, flexible civic space and public square, boosting trade to local retail, markets and businesses, and providing a space capable of hosting Todmorden’s programme of events, festivals and specialist markets.

Tod College, Learning and Community Hub, £1.7M Town Deal Funding

Advertisement Hide Ad

This community owned and run building offering workshop, conference, meeting and learning facilities to the local community, will benefit from significant improvements to its spaces and facilities and see a much needed programme of energy efficiency measures carried out to secure a sustainable future for the building.

Todmorden Town Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todmorden Town Hall, Calderdale Council, £1M Town Deal Funding

The Grade I listed Todmorden Town Hall will be transformed through a programme of specific alterations to make the building more accessible, flexible, user friendly and sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “It is wonderful news for Todmorden that five key projects have the final go ahead for a remarkable level of investment. After years of consultation, the contributions and ambitions of Todmorden communities are now seeing some results. Our programme will help to secure a prosperous local economy for the future and a town centre to be even more proud of. I’d like to thank all of our Town Deal Partners for their incredible hard work and congratulate them on achieving this success.”

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said: “It’s fantastic news that five of the eight Todmorden Town Deal business cases have been approved for funding, with the remaining three currently being reviewed by the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw

“This is a proud step forward for Todmorden’s regeneration. We can now get to work on making the aspirations a reality, thanks to the sheer determination and passion of everyone involved across the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exciting plans, which are based on Todmorden’s existing charm, distinctiveness and success, go hand in hand with our priority to develop strong and thriving towns.”

The government is currently reviewing the three further Todmorden Town Deal projects: The Enterprise Centre, Riverside Centre and Active Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad