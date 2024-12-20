Invictus secure £95,250 for Women & Girls Project
Invictus Wellbeing deliver mental health and wellbeing services across Calderdale from their base at Dean Clough. They have applied and received a three year grant which will allow them to deliver their 'Women in Mind' project.
Women in Mind offers gender specific counselling and support to young women (16-25) in Calderdale. They will employ specialist counsellors with the knowledge, experience and understanding of young women and girls' issues and problems. All of their support is completely holistic, tailored for clients and is integrated into our core offer for 16-25s in Calderdale.
Danny Hutchinson, CEO said "women in 2024 are facing unique challenges with their mental health and wellbeing. This service will bridge that gap, offering support that is created by women, for women. We are delighted to be bringing this fresh and innovative approach to Calderdale and I hope it can make a lasting impact on local women and girls".
The project offers women 16-25 free, timely and accessible counselling, support and groups. To find out more, get support yourself or refer as a professional, visit their website or call 01422 730015.