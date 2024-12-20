Invictus secure £95,250 for Women & Girls Project

Invictus Wellbeing has received news that they will receive £95,250 from The Pilgrim's Trust between 2025-2027 to deliver a brand new initiative in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invictus Wellbeing deliver mental health and wellbeing services across Calderdale from their base at Dean Clough. They have applied and received a three year grant which will allow them to deliver their 'Women in Mind' project.

Women in Mind offers gender specific counselling and support to young women (16-25) in Calderdale. They will employ specialist counsellors with the knowledge, experience and understanding of young women and girls' issues and problems. All of their support is completely holistic, tailored for clients and is integrated into our core offer for 16-25s in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Hutchinson, CEO said "women in 2024 are facing unique challenges with their mental health and wellbeing. This service will bridge that gap, offering support that is created by women, for women. We are delighted to be bringing this fresh and innovative approach to Calderdale and I hope it can make a lasting impact on local women and girls".

Sharon Dunning (left), Georgie Hopkins (middle) and Jo Georgiou (right) will be getting the project off the ground

The project offers women 16-25 free, timely and accessible counselling, support and groups. To find out more, get support yourself or refer as a professional, visit their website or call 01422 730015.