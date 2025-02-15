It has been shut for several years but there is now speculation that a Halifax bar loved by many could soon be open again.

Fagin’s Bar at Union Cross Yard in Halifax town Centre, sparked rumours that it could be reopening after activity on its Facebook page earlier today.

The last post from the bar had previously been in September 2023 – but today the business updated its profile picture.

The move sparked a flurry of comments from people wondering if it meant the bar could be open again soon.

Fagin's Bar was loved by many

When one person asked if this was the case, Fagin’s Bar replied with a finger-over-mouth emoji – signifying secrecy.

Another person posted: “Bring it back!”

One posted: “Don’t you get my hopes up. Best place in town ever.”

And another posted: “Many fun times here.”