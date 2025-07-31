A Calderdale village pub has shut down.

The Viaduct, on Stainland Road in West Vale, has closed “with immediate effect”.

The owners say they plan to now focus on its other business, The Lindley Tap.

"We regret to inform you that our business has closed with immediate effect,” they posted.

"The property is being advertised and is now available for lease. If interested, please contact us directly.

"Moving forward, we will focus on The Lindley Tap to grow our fantastic pub.

"Customers with Viaduct gift vouchers can use them at The Lindley Tap or we will process a full refund.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their support over the past five years.”

The Courier reported in June how the lease for the pub was available.

It includes a bar with mixed seating for approximately 32 and standing room on the ground floor, a snug with seating for 14, a first-floor restaurant for around 50, and a function room.