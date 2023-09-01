The store is still open but many items have sold out and several shelves are empty at the large store on Southgate.

PwC has been appointed as the administrator for Wilko and is trying to find a buyer for the business.

There have been reports today (Friday) that a rescue deal for the majority of Wilko stores from the owner of HMV is close to being finalised.

Administration signs have gone up at Wilko in Halifax town centre

The move could save between 8,000 and 9,000 jobs, with a source telling Sky News HMV owner Doug Putman intends to save more than 300 stores.

The HMV boss has reportedly approached financiers including Gordon Brothers, the specialist retail investor, about backing a deal.

One source told Sky News: "It’s still in the balance but it is beginning to look more positive that a deal can get done."