Administration sale signs have gone up at the Wilko in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

The store is still open but many items have sold out and several shelves are empty at the large store on Southgate.

PwC has been appointed as the administrator for Wilko and is trying to find a buyer for the business.

There have been reports today (Friday) that a rescue deal for the majority of Wilko stores from the owner of HMV is close to being finalised.

The move could save between 8,000 and 9,000 jobs, with a source telling Sky News HMV owner Doug Putman intends to save more than 300 stores.

The HMV boss has reportedly approached financiers including Gordon Brothers, the specialist retail investor, about backing a deal.

One source told Sky News: "It’s still in the balance but it is beginning to look more positive that a deal can get done."

It’s been reported a deal could be announced in the next few days.

