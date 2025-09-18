A Calderdale pub can be given another use, Calderdale Council has said, because “the property does not seem to have a thriving future if it continues as it is”.

A planning application to turn The Loose Goose, on West Street in Sowerby Bridge, into two HMOS, a three-bedroom apartment and two commercial units has been approved, subject to conditions.

A planning officer’s report said a new use would help ensure the building has a future.

"The applicant does put forward a convincing argument and outlines what changes have taken place to try to improve matters for the business but that these have not helped and that the only profitable part of the business currently is the renting out of the rooms above the public house,” said the report.

"The property does not seem to have a thriving future if it continues as it is, and the only way forward seems to be to change the use of the premises to full domestic use. "

The report also said accounts showed a decline in profit from the pub since 2002, and information submitted highlighted the general decline in the pub business since the pandemic and an increase in the price of beer.

There have also been flooding problems at the premises, said the report, and it is located away from the main businesses of Sowerby Bridge town centre.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said a large part of the ground floor would be converted into a launderette and the rest would be let as a small independent unit “with the scope for many uses”.

The first floor would be turned into a seven-bedroom HMO, the second floor would be converted into another seven-bedroom HMO and the third floor would become a three-bedroom apartment, said the statement.

The application brought one public objection raising concerns about privacy, lack of parking, noise and dust during the conversion work and any scaffolding put up being a fire hazard.

Bur the planning officer’s report said “there would be no real change from a residential amenity aspect” and there had been no objections from the highways team about lack of parking in a town centre location.

It also said the noise, dust and fire hazard concerns were not planning matters.